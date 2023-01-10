2023: Gov Mohammed Interacts with Muslim Clerics, Calls for Support, Prayers





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has solicited for the support of religious leaders in ensuring a peaceful conduct of 2023 general election in the state.

The governor made the plea yesterday while interacting with Muslim clerics at the Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar Hajj Camp in Bauchi.

Mohammed, who acknowledged the role of religious leaders in ensuring peaceful coexistence, urged them to guide their subjects on the need to conduct themselves before, during and after the elections.

According to the governor, “We accommodated ideas and suggestions from religious leaders in formulation and implementation of policies and programmes,” noting that the step has contributed to the success of his administration.

Mohammed, who highlighted the scorecard of his administration, solicited their support for his re-election bid to consolidate on the achievements being recorded.

Some of the clerics, Sheikh Salihu Sulaiman Ningi, Malam Bala Isah, and Malam Mustapha Baba Ilelah, expressed satisfaction with the governor’s leadership style, and promised to support his administration for the overall development of the state.

The event, which has in attendance Imams from the Juma’at Mosques across the state, featured goodwill messages and special prayers.