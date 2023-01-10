  • Wednesday, 11th January, 2023

2023: Gov Mohammed Interacts with Muslim Clerics, Calls for Support, Prayers

Nigeria | 21 hours ago


 

 Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has solicited for the support of religious leaders in ensuring a peaceful conduct of 2023 general election in the state.

The governor made the plea yesterday while interacting with Muslim clerics at the Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar Hajj Camp in Bauchi.

Mohammed, who acknowledged the role of religious leaders in ensuring peaceful coexistence, urged them to guide their subjects on the need to conduct themselves before, during and after the elections.

According to the governor, “We accommodated ideas and suggestions from religious leaders in formulation and implementation of policies and programmes,” noting that the step has contributed to the success of his administration.

Mohammed, who highlighted the scorecard of his administration, solicited their support for his re-election bid to consolidate on the achievements being recorded.

Some of the clerics, Sheikh Salihu Sulaiman Ningi, Malam Bala Isah, and Malam Mustapha Baba Ilelah, expressed satisfaction with the governor’s leadership style, and promised to support his administration for the overall development of the state.

The event,  which has in attendance Imams from the Juma’at Mosques across the state, featured goodwill messages and special prayers.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.