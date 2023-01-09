  • Monday, 9th January, 2023

Tompolo Donates N30m Items at Maritime University’s Matriculation in Delta

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The President of Tompolo Foundation, Chief Government Ekpemupolo (alias Tompolo), has donated 458 single seater desks worth N30million to the Nigeria Maritime University (NMU) Okerenkoko in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Executive Secretary of Tompolo Foundation, Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, who represented Ekpemupolo, made the donation at the weekend during the combined matriculation ceremony for the 2019/2020; 2020/2021, and 2021/2022 academic sessions.

While noting that Tompolo is a strategic partner of the NMU, Bebenimibo said he is putting measures in place to enable the institution compete well with other world class universities.

According to him, “Tompolo Foundation is presenting 458 single desks(furniture) worth millions of naira to the university,” he said, and thanked members of staff for cooperating with the management of the university.

In his response, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Emmanuel.M.Adigio, commended Ekpemupolo for the donation.

He noted that he respects Tompolo because of his desire to fulfil his dreams of educating his people, noting that Tompolo brought to be the land wherein the university sits.

According to Prof. Adigio, “He contributes to resolving all our challenges in the university. A lot of our chairs that we had were brought in by him. Many of our chairs had gone. Within two weeks, he did it.”

He disclosed that Tompolo is currently putting up a structure which will soon be completed by in the institution, adding: “I want to thank him very much. We appreciate it. But just like Oliver Twist, we still ask for more.”

