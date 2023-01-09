The Still Staggering Truancy Issues for Nigerian Children

UNICEF has reported 10.5 million children are still not enrolled in free public schooling throughout Nigeria. Unfortunately, this means that about 20% of children not attending school are located in Nigeria.

Only 61% of elementary-aged children ages six to 11 are attending public school. However, 35.6% of younger children aged three to five are enrolled in early education courses.

Hence, 39% of grade school children are not getting the education that they need in their prime years. Also, 64.4% of children who should be in early education courses are not being enrolled when education is critical even for the younger ages.

If you need a break from reading news articles, find a casino online from betFIRST. Compare and contrast different casinos to find the one you like best.



Why Are Not All Nigerian Children in Public School?

Even in the modern day, Nigerian culture continues to discourage girls from enrolling in school. They are seen as the homemakers of the household, so the need for education is not very important in the eyes of young girls’ elders who would rather them stay home to tend to the housework. Girls are also married to suitors early on in their preteen and teen years and see only as wife material rather than someone who can be educated.

Some males may not be attending school because they have to help bring income for the family even at a young age. Even though the Child Protection Act of 2004 was instituted into law to protect Nigerian children from abuse, including child labor, there are still 15 million youth enduring painstaking child labor.

Children living in rural areas throughout Nigeria without access to transportation to local schools are disadvantaged because they would have to walk many miles to get their education. Thankfully, there is a solution to bring more Nigerian kids to school.

Unfortunately, insurgents also attack schools to kidnap Nigerian children and women for ransom. In just four years between 2012 to 2016, 600 teachers lost their lives in different Nigerian schools becoming attacked. If children can escape a school attack, they may be afraid to reenroll at a new school for fear that another insurgent attack can happen.

Cultural norms not only keep children out of schools but also the insecurity that causes more insurgent attacks to happen often. Nigerians continue to fear insurgents continuously attacking local schools and would rather keep their children safe at home with them than take the risk of sending them to get their education.



Solutions for More Nigerian Children to Attend School

Pursuing an education has unfortunately become a matter of life or death in Nigeria. Educational experts who are brave enough to want to open new schools in Nigeria can continue the effort even in the face of insurgent attacks. What would help is hiring a couple of security guards for the school facility to increase security for the teachers and students.

When opening a new school in a rural area, the educational expert should host seminars in the local villages for children and parents to come to listen before enrollment. While some parents may not change their minds immediately, repeated exposure to the idea of how education can benefit their children could help to shift their cultural perspectives to a more modern mindset.



Conclusion

All children deserve an education so that they can enter a satisfying career that will excel their lives to new heights and opportunities. Even if you cannot come to Nigeria to help with the cause, how do you think you can encourage increased education in the country? Let us know in the comments!