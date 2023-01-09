Sanwo-Olu  Felicitates Lagos First Lady at 56

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has felicitated his wife and First Lady of the State, Dr. (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on her 56th birthday.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu, a medical doctor by profession, clocks 56 yesterday , January 8.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, yesterday described his wife as “a jewel of inestimable value, my partner, prayer warrior.”

The governor also described his wife as a courageous, kind-hearted and strong pillar of support, noting that the Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu had touched the lives of millions of Nigerians, especially Lagosians first as a medical practitioner and currently as first lady of the state.

“Today, on behalf of the good people of Lagos State, I celebrate a jewel of inestimable value, my partner, prayer warrior, mother of my children and the First Lady of Lagos, Dr. Claudiana Ibikunle Sanwo-Olu.

“You have complimented the roles that God has given us now with all sense of dignity. You have put everything you learned into work and I can see the complementary role you bring on board. We are indeed very grateful for a time like this that we are here to serve Lagos State.

“I thank you for your support, your time and contribution to the Greater Lagos agenda. I also commend your remarkable contributions to the family, the medical profession, Lagos State, and humanity.

“Happy birthday my darling wife. Thank you for your strength and selflessness as we continue in the service and governance of Lagos State. I wish you all the very best in life”, Governor Sanwo-Olu prayed.

Meanwhile, the governor has urged people to disregard evil predictions of anarchy and violence usually thrown out during election season by fake prophets and enemies of the country.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also enjoined Lagosians to continue to keep faith with his administration, saying that his government has lived up to the excellent spirit associated with Lagos State in line with the THEMES developmental agenda.

He said his administration during his first term in office has delivered many laudable and iconic projects in all the six-pillars of his administration’s development agenda.

The Governor disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Lagos in two weeks’ time to inaugurate some of the iconic projects by his administration. Some of the projects are the First Phase of the Blue Line Rail from Marina to Mile 2, Imota Rice Mill, First Phase of the Lekki-Epe Expressway and the J Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, as well as flag-off of Phase II of the Blue Line Rail from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

“As we offer our deep and heartfelt gratitude to God, at this thanksgiving, I wish to enjoin all Lagosians to continue to keep faith with us, and rest assured that the Greater Lagos of our collective dream is within reach,” he assured.