PDP Dismisses ‘Sick Rumour’, Says Atiku in London on Invitation of British Govt

*Makarfi urges members to unite to make party’s victory easier in Kaduna

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, has refuted reports that the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, was sick and flown to Dubai, instead, it said Atiku was in London on the invitation of the British Government.



This is as a former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has urged members of the party in Kaduna to unite so as to make the job of defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state much easier.



Reacting to the “sick rumour” doing the rounds, one of the spokesperson and Director, Public Affairs PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Senator Dino Melaye, said the British government invited Atiku Abubakar as it had earlier invited the presidential candidates of the APC, Bola Tinubu and the Labour Party, Peter Obi.



He said presently, Atiku was in London not Dubai as being rumored in some quarters.

According to the statement by Melaye, “Disregard the lies of unrepentant liars. Atiku is 100% fit and in super form healthwise. The British Government invited the leading presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, just like they had invited Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi earlier.



“Nigerians should henceforth disregard drug induced statements propelled by Ikebe super like online medium.”

On his part, Makarfi, who is also a former national chairman of the PDP spoke while receiving APC decampees in Saminaka, Lere Local Government Area of the state, during a week-long tour of LGAs by the PDP governorship candidate, Hon. Isa Ashiru.



He urged Nigerians to vote the PDP in order to rescue the country from further destruction by the APC.

Also, addressing the decampees, the PDP governorship candidate, called on those yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to do so, pointing out that without the PVC, they would not be able to effect the change they desired.



He said, “Nigerians have suffered so much from poverty, and insecurity brought upon them by the APC and are anxious for change. The PDP is your best option for the change you are yearning for in Kaduna and Nigeria as a whole.



“But the change can only be effective when you have your PVCs.The PVCs are being distributed at designated places by INEC, ensure that you go and collect your PVC. The PVC collection centres are opened between 9am and 3pm daily.”



Ashiru has been on a week-long tour of LGAs in Kaduna South and Kaduna Central Senatorial Districts to seek the support of traditional rulers.

He was accompanied on the tour by Makarfi, the state chairman of the PDP, Mr. Hassan Hyet and other top shots in the party.