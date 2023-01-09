OPM Sponsoring over 3,000 Indigent Children abroad on Scholarship

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has revealed that over 3,000 indigent children are presently on scholarship, studying in different countries of the world sponsored by the church.

Apostle Chinyere revealed this yesterday at the OPM’s International headquarters, Mbodo Aluu, Rivers State, after his induction into the Nigerian Books of Records Hall of Fame and also decorated with Fellowship Award by the Supreme Council, Nigerian Books of Record Research Centre, Abuja.

According to the G.O of OPM, the beneficiaries including non Christians, “were sent for scholarship to Cyprus, Benin Republic, United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Holland, Poland and Turkey.”

He also revealed that through the members offerings and tithes, “the church built about 20 free schools in Rivers and Abia, two free hospitals, 18 free estates for repentant criminals, cultists, commercial sex workers, less privileges, others.”

He added that the church built free restaurant for the poor, relocated the family of killed Deborah Samuel with a free building, business donated to them. He expressed believe that soon the church will build a free university in the country.

Meanwhile, performing the decoration, Director-General of the Centre, Prof David David, said Apostle Chinyere was honoured in recognition of his untiring commitments to humanity and contributions to national development.

Prof David disclosed that the Nigerian Books of Record Research Centre is the encyclopedia of everything good about Nigerians and the country.

He said: “So, we decide to go on the good sides of Nigerians, the positive sides of the contributions of Nigerians. We discovered that Nigerians are very good at celebrating the wrong people. So, we go after people who have credible records and to tell the world that there Nigerians with credible records to celebrate despite the global poor image.

“The Nigerian Books of Record is a very good hope driving the vision of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, that change begins with you and me campaign. It is believed that the change can begin with you as a Nigerian. That is why we are making the information available, especially for young Nigerians.

“When they see records of Nigerians who have done well, they know that there is hope for them as young people.

“If I see what Apostle Chinyere is doing, still a Nigerian, there are so many Apostle Chinyere on the streets of Lagos, Port Harcourt and other parts of the country. With things they are doing, all Nigerians need to do is to believe in themselves, that it is not always the wrong records. Though, in every country, there are always the hood and bad people.

“Bad people in Nigeria alone are not to be used to generalise us as a bad country. So, we want you to identify us by the content of our character as a person.”

Responding to the award, the OPM general overseer said honour bestowed on him would move him to do more in uplifting humanity with social services.

He expressed: “I am highly elated, excited. I never expected this. So, this honour will propel me to even do more to humanity.

“I didn’t ask for the recognition. But, being recognized by the government, I will really do more to humanity in this year, 2023. A lot of things are on the way. Let us believe in God.”