  • Sunday, 8th January, 2023

Onuachu on Target as Genk Extend Lead

Sport | 4 mins ago

Paul Onuachu has continued his fine run in front of goal in 2023 when he netted his 14th goal of the season for table-topping Genk to beat champions Club Brugge 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Compatriot and new signing Yira Sor made his Genk debut in this game when he was introduced in the 87th minute.

The Belgium Jupiter League top scorer fired his 14th goal in the 67th minute, when he outpaced his marker inside the box before he drove home.

He has now scored 15 goals in all competitions this season.

Genk now sit comfortably on top of the table with 49 points from 19 matches, 10 points clear of nearest rivals of Union St.Gilloise.

