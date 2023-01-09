Northern Govs Will Ensure Tinubu Emerges Next President, Says Sule

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) Northern Governors would use their resources to ensure that the presidential candidate of the party, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, emerged the next president of the country in the forthcoming general election.

Sule stated this at the headquarters of Kokona Local Government Area of the state when he flagged off the Nasarawa West senatorial zone’s campaign rally of the APC, insisting that if there was anybody that wanted Tinubu to become president, it was the APC Northern governors.

The governor, therefore, vowed to deliver the presidential candidate of the APC, as well as all other candidates of the party in the next general election.

According to him, “The APC Northern governors will use their resources to ensure that Tinubu emerges president of the country. If there is anybody that wants Tinubu to become president, it is the APC Northern Governors.”

Sule, who said he was prepared to face any form of opposition, vowed that: “Only God can stop Tinubu and A. A Sule from becoming president and governor respectively. We are determined to commit our resources and strength to conquer any form of opposition.”

The governor, therefore, maintained that he would not be shaken by any form of opposition, adding that he was prepared to confront any challenge ahead of the forthcoming polls.

This was even as the governor dismissed insinuations in the media suggesting that 11 APC governors were secretly holding meetings with the Peoples Democratic

Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“These are blatant lies. The APC Northern governors stood firm for Tinubu to emerge. They will do anything to make him president. Disregard any of such lies emanating from people who are seeking favours from Tinubu,” he stated.