Navy Rating Arrested for Death of 16-year-old Girl in Bayelsa

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

A Naval rating has been arrested for his alleged complicity in the death of a 16-year-old girl, Miss Nengi Enenimiete, whose corpse was found in November 2022 in the wardrobe of an hotel located in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

It was gathered that the Naval Police in conjunction with the operatives of the Nigerian Police and the community youths leadership were able to identify and arrest the Naval rating involved in the dastardly act.

A source told newsmen that the arrested Naval rating is in the custody of the Nigerian Navy and will likely be handed over to the Nigeria Police for prosecution after the internal naval trials.

The corpse of Enenimiete was discovered at the Blevera Hotel in Brass in November by the manager. The corpse, however, showed no signs of physical injuries, mutilation or strangulation.

Indigenes of the Twon Brass community are, however, demanded an autopsy and arrest of the mystery male guest with the deceased, who eventually turned out to the Naval rating..

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, had stated that “On 21st November 2022 the manager of a Hotel in Twon Brass, reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Brass, that he perceived an offensive odour from one of the rooms in the hotel, upon a search he discovered a lifeless female corpse hidden inside a wardrobe.”

“The deceased was later identified as Nengi Enenimiete ‘f’ aged 16. Investigation is ongoing to identify the suspects who lodge in the hotel room on the night of the incident. The corpse has been evacuated and deposited at the mortuary for autopsy. Investigation is ongoing.”

In another development, unknown gunmen on Friday struck along the Okaka area of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital with the abduction of one Mrs. Janet Ibe, wife of a prominent Businessman, James Ibe.

The incident, which occurred at about 7.30pm on Friday, led to a frantic search and tracking of the unidentified gunmen in the state capital. It was gathered that the victim, Janet Ibe was abducted close to her residence and driven away in her Sienna Car with Abuja registration number. Her husband was however on his way to Port Harcourt in Rivers state when the incident occurred.