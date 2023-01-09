NAF Promises Synergy with Security Agencies in Lagos

Rebecca Ejifoma

In propelling unity among personnel of the Air Force, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has promised synergy with other security agencies in Lagos state to ensure peace and harmony while also striving for its personnel to function effectively.

The Commander 651 Base Services Group, AVM Adekunle Martins, remarked on this at the 2022 Base Socio-cultural activities (BASA) powered by the Logistics Command, Sam Ethnan Base in the Ikeja area of Lagos state.

While describing BASA as an age-long social event of the military dating back to the 2nd World war, he appreciated the adjoining communities and their leaders for creating an enabling environment for NAF to operate and carry out its constitutional mandate.

According to the commander, BASA is meant to foster comradeship among the officers and men.

He added, “It is an event purposefully designed to bring families of personnel together to bridge the gap between their contemporaries from their various geopolitical zones.”

Martins acknowledged the visionary leadership of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao the 2022 BASA celebration was approved.

“This among other things will ensure unity among families of NAF personnel residing in Lagos and impact good cultural value to their children. It will also help in discovering young talents among the barrack youths.”

On his part, the Special Guest of Honour, the Elewu of Ewu Land, (Oba) Shakirudeen Kuti commended BASA as an event that has improved the cordial relationship between the NAF and its host communities.

He added: “I am delighted with the various performances which have greatly showcased our rich cultural heritage from our diverse regions.

“I commend the Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command and the entire Base community for sustaining this event for personnel and our wards.”

Represented by the Aro of Ewu Land, Samsodeen Akinyemi, the Oba appreciated “the gallant personnel of NAF” for their constant sacrifices in safeguarding the nation.

He further pledged to throw his weight behind the force. “We will continue to support and pray for the military and their leaders as we hope for a peaceful Nigeria.

“I, therefore, ask the military authorities to please ensure that this type of event remains a yearly activity as its importance cannot be overemphasised.”

BASA delighted guests and families of personnel with a belting performance by the troupes of multicultural dancers from the east, west, north and southern parts of the nation.

There were other activities like tug-of-war, spinning and aiming for the goalpost, a football match, music, networking and much more.