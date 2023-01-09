Kola Karim Urge Entrepreneurs To Harness Opportunities

Business tycoon, Kola Karim, has called on young innovative entrepreneurs to be not just innovators but opportunists as well.

He made this call at the Premia Business Network (PBN) Gala and Award Night held recently in Lagos.

Speaking as the keynote speaker at the event, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Shoreline Power Group, Mr. Kola Karim, said that the formation of the group is needed and established at the right time when the country needs young and vibrant entrepreneurs who will change the business climate of Nigeria, consequently, swift economic growth.

“This association is an example of what Nigeria should be because we have a lot of innovative young people that will make a difference in any society. I feel honoured to be invited to take the keynote to discuss what it takes to be a game changer which is what this association and formation is solely all about. We will be discussing the dynamics of being an entrepreneur and making Nigeria’s potential show,” he said.

Mr. Bola Lawal, the Convener of Premia Business Network in his address applauded members of the network for contributing immensely to the growth and spread of the group, opening doors to young entrepreneurs in various fields with uniform mission and vision.

“Premia Business network is a group of entrepreneurs, investors, and accomplished professionals building a strong network. It is a group with over 650 members who are founders of successful businesses, senior management, experienced professionals, and investors. Our vision is to build our own platform where African entrepreneurs, investors, and accomplished professionals living in Africa and the diaspora can connect to grow Africa.”

“PBN is truly a global community. I have realized that building this team is our purpose. PBN is made up of doers who care about positive impact. In less than two years, it’s becoming a remarkable community everyone wants to reckon with. With a collective effort, we have had this community legally registered abroad. We started small and now we are increasing in number.

“On the sustainability of this community, we are building an inclusive structure, and very soon we will monetize our community where members will be subjected to annual dues.” He added.