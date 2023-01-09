  • Monday, 9th January, 2023

Green Africa to Operate Double Daily flights to Ilorin

Business | 18 mins ago

Green Africa, Nigeria’s value airline, has announced that it is increasing daily flights to Kwara state, Nigeria’s “state of harmony”. Starting from January 11, 2023, the value carrier would have two daily return flights into Ilorin from Lagos and Abuja, respectively. With the additional capacity, customers will have the flexibility to travel in the morning or evening and a clear option for a day return trip.

Green Africa said it currently operates over 120 weekly flights to eight destinations in Nigeria (Abuja, Benin, Akure, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Owerri, Lagos & Ilorin), with plans to expand to more destinations in 2023.

Green Africa’s Chief Commercial Officer, Obiukwu Mbanuzuo said: “Ilorin is a very important market for us, and we appreciate our customers for continuing to choose us as their preferred partner for their travel plans. This additional capacity from Lagos and Abuja into Ilorin will offer our customers more flexibility, while they continue to enjoy Green Africa’s affordable products and industry-leading on-time performance.”

Green Africa, which recorded the best on-time performance for five out of the past six months, won the “Corporate Governance Award” at the 2022 Aviators Africa Conference and Tower Awards Ceremony, organized by Aviators Africa.

Customers can enjoy low fares by visiting greenafrica.com to book their next flights early.

