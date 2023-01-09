  • Monday, 9th January, 2023

Fulani Cattle Marketers Endorse Nasarawa NNPP Guber Candidate

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Fulani cattle marketers in Nasarawa State have endorsed the state governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abdullahi Yakubu Maidoya, as their sole candidate for the forthcoming general election.

The Fulani Cattle Marketers Association’s endorsement of the state NNPP governorship candidate was coming barely after the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani socio-cultural organisation, had a week ago endorsed the re-election bid of the incumbent Governor of the state, Abdullahi Sule.

The endorsement of the NNPP governorship candidate by the Fulani cattle marketers was contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of Maliya Cattle Market in Karu, Malam Saleh Manga.

Manga, hitherto, declared in the statement that Abdullahi Yakubu Maidoya of the NNPP would be the next governor of Nasarawa State.

He was, therefore, optimistic that the NNPP governorship hopeful would defeat the incumbent Governor Sule, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), before 12 noon to emerge victorious.

“Maidoya is the only candidate that has all it takes to change the fortunes of Nasarawa State for good if elected in this year’s gubernatorial election.

“The Fulani marketers wish to call on supporters and party faithful of the NNPP not to relent towards mobilising voters across the state to guarantee a landslide victory for Abdullahi Yakubu Maidoya,” the cattle marketers’ leader stated.

