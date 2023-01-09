Everton Confirm Iwobi’s Out of Action for Three Weeks

Nigerian international, Alex Iwobi, has been confirmed to be out of action for just three weeks following the ankle injury he copped in Everton’s FA Cup Third Round loss to Manchester United on Friday.

Fears have been ripe that the Super Eagles midfielder may be out on the sideline for a longer period.

But yesterday, Everton announced on the club’s Twitter handle that Alex Iwobi’s Injury was not as serious as anticipated.

”Alex Iwobi is expected to be out for around three weeks with the ankle ligament injury sustained against Manchester United on Friday,” said the club in the Twitter post.

Even Iwobi had on Saturday doused tension when posting on Twitter he would be back soon. “Appreciate The Love, Back Soon,” the Nigerian midfielder wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday.

This development must have come as good news to Super Eagles Portuguese Head Coach, Jose Peseiro who, perhaps, must have been worried over his prized midfielder.

Nigeria will resume hunt for Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification ticket with matches against Guinea Bissau home and away later in March.

The former Arsenal player was greatly missed last March as Nigeria failed to overcome Black Stars of Ghana in the final play-off to the last World Cup in Qatar. Iwobi could not feature in the two-legged clash with Ghana following the

red card he got against Tunisia in the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.

Iwobi fell awkwardly after a challenge from defender Tyrell Malacia early in the second half of Everton’s 3-1 FA Cup third round loss to Manchester United last Friday.

He was unable to continue and had to be taken off on a stretcher in tears.

Everton Manager, Frank Lampard told Everton Tv after the game: “We hope it’s not too serious.

“It is an ankle ligament injury; we hope it’s a lesser one. He will have a scan tomorrow (Saturday) to confirm.”