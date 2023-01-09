24,714 Persons Affected by Floods in FCT in 2022, Says FEMA

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

About 24,714 were severely affected by floods in 2022 in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has claimed.

In the report released at the weekend by the Director General of FEMA, Abbas Idriss, three of the six area councils were affected by the floods.

Some 3,695 persons were displaced while 131 property damaged.

The report said 20, 376 persons were affected in Abuja Municipal Area Council, while 2, 058 persons were impacted in Bwari Area Council, as Abaji Area Council recorded 2,280 cases.

FEMA also stated that although 102 houses were damaged in AMAC, a total of 9,813 lives were saved.

In Bwari Area Council, 343 households displaced, six damaged with 41 lives saved, no life was lost during the floods, while the report added that 380 displaced in Abaji Area Council, and 23 damaged with 272 lives saved.

According to him, “In AMAC, 6,876 persons were affected in the first flood at Ebano Hudu road by Damagaza River; Efab Estate Lokogoma; Apo-Dutsen expressway; Carters court Apo, and Trademoore Estate in Lugbe.

“The second one affected 4, 368 persons in Lokogoma Carters Court Apo, Efab Estate Lokogoma, Nnamdi Azikiwe expressway by Lugbe, while the third one was 3,060 at Nyanya phase 4; by estate by Redeemed Church with 2, 544 at Ipent 5 road in Lokogoma.

“In Bwari Area Council, the flood affected 2,058 persons at Dutsen Makaranta by police signpost, while in Abaji Area Council, 2,280 persons were affected at abattoir behind Sarkin Powa,”

The report also revealed that 15 incidents of road crashes were recorded but resolved in conjunction with relevant agencies.