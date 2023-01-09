2023: We’ll Resist Intimidation of APC Members, Omo-Agege Warns PDP

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Deputy President of the Senate and Delta State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ovie Omo-Agege, has warned that the party will resist any attempt by leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to intimidate members of his party and its supporters in Isokoland and other parts of the state.

Omo-Agege, who gave the warning at the weekend during the party’s ward-to-ward campaigns at Aviara and Olomoro communities in Isoko South Local Government Area, noted that the era of politics of intimidation and violence had been tackled in the country’s electoral system with the introduction of BIVAS machines.

He charged electorate in Isoko and other parts of the state to turn out en mass to vote for all APC candidates in the presidential, National Assembly, governorship and state assembly elections, assuring them that there will be adequate security in the state.

Omo-Agege further assured Deltans that their votes would count in the forthcoming elections, adding that the era where election materials were snatched and thumb-printed in political leader homes were gone forever.

Meanwhile, scores of PDP chieftains in Isoko South LGA, including a younger brother to Bashorun Askia Ogieh, the Managing Director of DESOPADEC, Mr. Goodluck Obrogo; Mr. James Miller, a political aide to the majority leader of the Delta State House of Assembly and 2019 Deputy governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Chief James Igbi, have defected to APC.

They announced their defection at Uzere, the country-home of the PDP stalwart, Bashorun Askia, saying they were rejecting the PDP for APC over the underdevelopment of Isoko Nation by the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led state government.

Speaking at Aviara Kingdom, Omo-Agege told cheering crowd of supporters that his administration resolved and restored aged-long electrical blackout in the community.

He berated Governor Okowa for the underdevelopment of Isoko Nation despite their contributions to revenue accruing to the state.

“The politics of intimidation has past. With the introduction of BIVAS by INEC, be rest assured that we buried the politics of intimidation and violence. Let me assure our teeming supporters that there will be adequate security in the next elections. For our supporters and Isoko people, who want to vote for APC, come on the days of the elections and vote for us,” he said.