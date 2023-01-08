  • Sunday, 8th January, 2023

UNICAL Suspends Four Students over “Water Ritual”

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Vice Chancellor, University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has approved the suspension of four students of the institution identified in a viral video and found culpable of partaking in an unlawful act of water ritual on a fellow female student.

The announcement of the suspension is contained in a release signed on Saturday in Calabar by Mr Gabriel Egbe, Registrar of the institution.

Egbe said that the four students carried out the unlawful act during the last matriculation ceremony of the institution on December 2, 2022.

Egbe mentioned the affected students to include Stephen Usen, a student of Accounting Department, year 4, and Aniefiok Idorenyin, a student of Computer Science, year 2.

Others are Miracle Adeyemi, a student of Political Science, year 2 and Blessing Queen, a student of Genetics and Biotech, year 4.

“Management deliberated extensively on the report of the committee on Gender-Based Violence and the strength of its findings and has accordingly directed the affected students to proceed on suspension with effect from the 2020/2021 academic session.

“Deans, Heads of Departments and other relevant officers of the university have been tasked with the duty of full compliance with the given directive,” Egbe said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.