Toyin Abraham Declares 2022 a Super Year

If you ask Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi to describe 2022, she would probably battle for the right word to describe it.

“If there was another word for great, I would use it. 2022 was a super year. I discovered myself more. My circle became smaller. I got bigger endorsements. I decided to let God lead. I shot one of the biggest films. It was indeed more than a great year,” she said in a recent chat.

The actress ended the year with her latest film ‘Ijakumo’ ranked as the 4th Highest Nollywood Movie of 2022. The film raked in N136 million in 11 days at the box office, the highest single day for an 18+ rated movie.

The movie revolves around a jilted woman who deploys a stripper in her revenge plan on her ex-lover. It stars the actress, Kunle Remi, Lilian Efegbai, Antar Laniyan and Bimbo Akintola among others. The film is still showing in cinemas

