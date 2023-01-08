Top Voice over Artist, Seun Shobo, Wins Big Awards in Hollywood

For Seun Shobo, the Chief Executive Officer of Voice Over Academy, these are truly the best times as his stardom in the global voice arts continued to amaze and astound.

A few weeks ago in faraway Los Angeles, California, the voice-over talent and speech coach, won a new round of approval and applause from the board of executives of the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences (SOVAS) as he was awarded the Outstanding Global Voice Arts Influencer Award for his work in the industry, making him the first Nigerian to be honored in that category.

Shobo rose to fame over two decades ago after his first major gig as a voice-over artist and has since gone on to establish a training school, Voice Over Academy, which has produced some of Nigeria and Africa’s leading voices and content creators. Shobo himself has been the voice of many of Nigeria’s popular voice projects, particularly commercials and documentaries.

The renowned voice talent and trainer, who is also the first African to be elected to the Board of Directors of Voice and Speech Trainers Association (VATSA) in the United States, has continued to astound many with his delivery impacts, impressive creativity and visionary leadership, especially among youths.

His numerous strides globally are creating numerous investment opportunities for the creative economy primarily in Nigeria and Africa. With Shobo, the defining qualification is brilliance and focus, and he is bent on aggregating opportunities in the global voice arts for Nigeria and Africa. Clearly, it appears as if he has left his peers in the dust.

SOVAS, founded in 2003 and headquartered in the New York, United States, has a mission to galvanize the global voice-acting community with its annual Voice Arts Awards which had previously recognized Hollywood legend James Earl Jones, who was the voice of Mufasa in The Lion King; Peter Cullen, who was the voice of Optimus Prime in Transformers; Nancy Cartwright, who was the voice of Bart Simpson, among others with its awards.

Shobo was honored in Hollywood alongside Charlie Adler, who was the voice behind the Tiny Toons’ Buster Bunny, among others.