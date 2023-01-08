Top High Society Live Bands to Watch Out for in 2023

Modern life can be grim, but music, over the years, has proven to be an escape for many. Making Nigeria’s crème de la crème happy is something these famous live bands do without fail at every gig, giving each breakneck blast of throwback songs and unparalleled stage presence, ensuring that by the end of each day, partygoers are covered in sweat. These Nigerian bands spread smiles through homes, event stages and provide entertainment to many, will rock 2023, Adedayo Adejobi writes

Akinloye Tofowomo- Shuga Band

Approximately 20 per cent of new businesses fail during the first two years, 45 per cent during the first five years, and 65 per cent during the first 10 years. Only 25 per cent of new businesses make it to 15 years or more. Having faced daunting challenges capable of making him quit, Nigeria’s King of Live Band music, serial entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer, the Shuga Band, quintessential Akinloye Tofowomo, has shown that his growth and successes are not overnight. He is a testament to the fact that hard work, diligence and life as an entrepreneur are rewarding.

Besides being an enigma of sorts, the Shuga Band is one with great history. While his performance fees can be pricey, their performances and songs are definitely worth every penny, making them the most sought-after high-energy dance band for extraordinary weddings, parties, galas, and corporate events in Nigeria and beyond.

With a 25-year career, onstage and counting, Akin has raised many other big names in the live band music industry. He has also done well for himself by consistently maintaining a squeaky-clean and scandal-free reputation.

With plans in top gear to mark its silver jubilee, Shuga’s team is concluding plans for its US and UK tour next year, with the final leg holding in Lagos to coincide with its silver anniversary. Akin is looking to set up a full-fledged second-line international music management, promotions and events showcase across two continents too.

Revenue source: Performance fees; tours, speaking engagements, non-governmental organisations; cash ‘spraying’, equipment rental, farming, and technology.

Desmond Emokiniovo- Veentage Band

With sheer guts and determination, he branched out of the once dwindling Sharp Band on his own terms, to start the Veentage Band, which has become a strong force in the live band music space. The multi-talented musician has become a performer known to take the crowd on a roller coaster of emotions.

Hate him or like him, he has in the last eight years built an enviable business comprising a live band, music studio and perhaps a recording label, and headlining some of the country’s biggest A-List functions.

Three years after the loss of his wife, and the coup by seven of his most trusted band members, Desmond has come out stronger, such that he took a shot at love last year, by remarrying. With this stability, the new music year is looking unthinkable!

Revenue source: Performance fees, equipment rentals, studio rentals and production.

Ayo Ajekigbe- Faith Band

Despite having become a huge success by all standards in his chosen field, Ayo Ajekigbe actively rejects the lifestyle of fame and excess that accompanies popular bands.

With a cult following from Nigeria’s Owambe big partygoers and spenders, Ajekigbe’s passion, velocity and craftsmanship have made him a sworn enemy as some die-hard lovers of the Juju King have had to ditch Baba for the Faith band.

2022 saw him touring six states (Atlanta, Texas, Chicago, Texas, Maryland, and Oklahoma) of the United States of America, playing high-profile gigs, and clinching recognition awards at home and abroad.

In 2023, Ajekigbe looks to ramp up charity initiatives to the aged, widows, downtrodden families and orphaned children, while he has plans to restructure his music business, bringing in trained and credible names to run his operations so he can focus on expanding the business scope and his sound company, which has recently renovated the Ikoyi studio facility and purchase high-powered technology-driven musical instruments.

Revenue source: Performance fees, cash ‘spraying’ at gigs, live and digital studio session rentals, equipment importation, and rentals and farming.

Godbless Ubeibifayen- Eboni Band

Eboni Band is one of the established, popular and busy bands in Nigeria performing their electrifying, high tempo and varied live set to events that really want to let loose and have a fantastic night’s dancing, singing and laughing.

In the annals of his career, the gifted Eboni singer, Godbless Ubeibifayen hasn’t had it better. He attests to a very busy and eventful 2022. Having experienced a distant glimmer after being badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic which took the world by storm, he has since risen and come out stronger, belting out good oldies with a smooth, rich voice reminiscent of Frank Sinatra and his contemporaries.

With eyes on expansion in 2023, the power dresser, humour-merchant is looking to position himself for mouth-watering figures in billing and patronage.

Revenue source: Performance fees, cash ‘spraying’ at gigs, equipment rental, farming, and investment in Music Lounge.

Seun Bankole-SB Live Band

Seun Bankole, the head honcho of SB Live Band has done a great job positioning himself as the life or toast of the party.

When it comes to current hits, pop, R&B, soul, hip hop, reggae, and funk music, the high-spirited singer and multi-instrumentalist does a good job of these genres.

In awe of his rising success, Seun noticeably is famed beyond the shores of Nigeria. He enjoys a cult following by Nigerians in the diaspora, and is known for his long tours across the United States of America and beyond.

2023 seems to be a better year for the band.

Revenue source: Performance fees, cash ‘spraying’ at gigs and international gigs and tours.

O’labake Ogunnaike- Zigma Band

Damilola Ogunnaike is undeniably the criminally underrated vocal powerhouse. While women in music have been outnumbered by their male counterparts in the past, Ogunnaike’s phenomenal presence on the scene makes it easy to look forward to the rise of other women in the music industry. With her theatrical live performances, she has silenced critics. Leaving the oil and gas, real estate, and logistics for music, her passion speaks to the power of focus, rising prominence, and significant success within a short time. Her disruptive tinge makes her the band to watch out for this year.

Revenue source: Performance fees, cash ‘spraying’ at gigs, real estate.

Anesi Ivharue- Sharp Band

In the days of yore, Anesi Ivharue made history and good fortunes as the toast of the high and mighty, shakers and movers of this country and even beyond. Said to have struggled after his band’s breakout, he is gradually bouncing back into relevance and consciousness of Nigeria’s elite.

For what it’s worth, Anesi and the Sharp band have devised a strategy to revamp the band, their music and more importantly keep their heads above the waters. With fresh female vocals, he is looking into a new music year with optimism.

Revenue source: Performance fees, and equipment rentals.

Kolawole Rogbinyin -The Metro Band

Known industry-wide as a man of courage, conviction and laser-focus, the music entrepreneur, real estate guru and Managing Director of the Metro Band, Kolawole Rogbinyin, is living true to the unique essence of his name, as the new bride on the live band scene. The metro band is fast becoming the toast of the big firms and the official band of the Nigerian Breweries family.

The music major multi-instrumentalist seeks to grow and upgrade the logistics, production and sound arm of his business in 2023; whilst expanding the band’s footprints across the nation.

Revenue Source: Performance fees, cash ‘spraying’ at gigs, equipment rentals, logistics, production and real estate.

Elijah Odiakose- Cool Ice Band

His passion for music precedes him. Leaving his homestead in Benin for Lagos in 2015 to set up his Cool Ice Band, a talented group of young musicians, Elijah Odiakose knew what he wanted out of life.

Cool Ice Band have emerged as the elites’ favourite when it comes to quality live music, delivering a totally unique and exciting musical experience over seven years.

With his debut music album done and dusted, Elijah is planning to release three videos next year.

Revenue Source: Performance fees, equipment rentals, food distribution, and car sales.

Roy Ubiene-Alternate Sound

If there is any band known to bring the roof down at every show, it’s Delta-born Roy Ubiene’s three-piece band, popularly known as the Alternate sound. The band is a three-man premium entertainment curator band, consisting of DJ Rombee, Barr. Ken and DrummerBoy Stanley.

With the resolve to have the rest of the world experience Nigeria through its music, the Alternate Sound would in the second quarter of 2023, stage a European tour across Greece, Spain, London, Paris, Italy, Portugal, Nairobi and Rwanda.

Revenue Source: Performance fees and tours.

Femi Abiola- Fujicologist

Although in a niche and world of his own, Femi Abiola, a performer, musician, adept ensemblist, dance instructor, percussionist and cultural enthusiast; is gradually gaining grounds and making waves, but can’t be pigeon-holed.

Cutting his teeth with various bands, he took to his first love, music, and has since made the best of it. Having achieved great strides in his career, the sky can only be his starting point. He is truly a major act to watch out for in the New Year.

Revenue Source: Performance fees, cash ‘spraying’ at gigs and equipment rentals.

Samuel Sodeke- Aristos Band

Known by the moniker Sammy Show, Samuel Sodeke, the founder and leader of Aristos Band and the C.E.O of Aristos Entertainment, out of passion and love for music ventured into the space 12 years ago with the sole aim of being the best and providing music to royalty.

If there’s something the former member of Bisade Ologunde’s band (Lagbaja) knows how to do, it’s rocking parties. The last three years of Sodeke’s professional life as the owner of the Aristos band has seen him rise impressively, gaining traction in Nigeria’s event space, making him the toast of Nigeria’s high flyers and party rockers.

With some great projects under wraps, 2023 is a year to watch out for him and his band.

Revenue Source: Performance fees, cash ‘spraying’ at gigs, equipment rentals, chorale training and music production.

Bandhitz

Following in the footsteps of Alternate Sound, the young versatile instrumental band of four has become known for doing covers of notable Nigerian musicians across the pop music genres.

Having emerged winner, Season 2 of the Trophy Extra Special last year, Bandhitz has had a memorable 2022. And hopefully a more memorable 2023 awaits them.

Revenue Source: Performance fees, cash ‘spraying’ at gigs.