Temi Otedola Takes Flight in Motherland the Musical 

The year 2022 saw actress and media personality Temi Otedola make her stage debut in ‘Motherland the Musical’. The play directed and produced by  Bolanle Austen-Peters saw the actress and daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola display her versatility in the acting field.

Temi made her screen debut in Kunle Afolayan’s movie ‘Citation’. She is also featured in Amazon Prime Original ‘The Man For the Job’.  In ‘Motherland The Musical’, she acts and sings as young Hassana, a Fulani girl who must navigate forbidden love amidst the political and social turmoil of Nigeria in 1957. Set in modern day Nigeria but making many references to the past, Motherland is a fast-paced, educational and emotional look into Nigeria’s history and the country’s current state.

She stars alongside Francis Onwochei, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan and Uzo Osimkpa.

Nigerian-born and educated in the UK, Temi is gradually establishing herself as Nigeria’s newest acting ingénue.

