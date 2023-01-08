  • Sunday, 8th January, 2023

Senator Ike Ekweremadu Left in the Cold?

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, a former Deputy Senate President, is one experienced politician in Nigeria’s history, who has climbed every rung of the ladder to attain his current enviable height. Since he became actively involved in politics in 1997, his star has never suffered any eclipse.

But to say that the man, who once held an exalted position in Nigeria’s political climate, is fast becoming a forgotten man is not an understatement. Strangely, not a few see him as someone who loves to hug the limelight and remain in the news always. However, he has been in the news for the wrong reason in the past months, a development he never bargained for.

He alongside his wife, Beatrice, literally poked the law in the face in the United Kingdom when they allegedly took a man from Nigeria to have a kidney transplant in June 2022. The family has appeared in the court several times, but they have been denied bail on several appearances.

At the outset of the trial, he had wrongfully thought that he could escape justice in no time owing to his influence and political connection but it seems he has been left in the cold. This matter has continued to make the once respected lawmaker a butt of criticisms by many in and outside the country.

