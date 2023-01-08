Olusegun Runsewe 2023 Mega Plan Mike

To have something to look forward to is one of the best things about life. For Nigerians, 2023 is packed with a lot of events that will most likely revolutionize the country. In the corner of arts and culture, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Segun Runsewe, is pulling the strings of the hearts of Nigerians. If he can match some of his achievements in 2022, then 2023 will be a supremely glorious year for Nigerians everywhere.

In 2022, Runsewe and his NCAC were able to achieve much more than was thought possible for an agency even when the said agency has the ears and willing pockets of the government. There is no bigger evidence of Runsewe’s accomplishments in 2022 than the EKO National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST). During that event, Runsewe marshaled the best of what every Nigerian state could offer and brought it out for neighbouring nations to see and admire. At the end of the day, Nigeria was able to stand tall with said neighbours marveling at how heterogenous the arts and culture of Nigerian ethnic groups are.

Internally, Runsewe’s game was to achieve national unity ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Without a doubt and with the high turnout at EKO NAFEST 2022, Runsewe accomplished that. Thus, with the news of a mega plan brewing in the mind of the NCAC DG, Nigerians are on their toes to see how the man intends to shake the arts and culture sector to its foundation.

Indeed, Runsewe is one of a kind. And if he manages to complete his plans for 2023, the year will be no less marvelous than he has been in NCAC.