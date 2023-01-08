Oil Player, Uju Ifejika’s Many Laurels

It is generally believed that it’s very hard to find women who will stand shoulder to shoulder and thrive excellently well in a male-dominated world and industry. But this is being put to test by some women who are fearless and audacious. In Nigeria, Uju Ifejika, who ranks high as she is an embodiment of a woman with valour, is one of the few women.

Poise and glamour radiate around her. These beautiful attributes, laced with her highly cerebral prowess, have combined to help sustain her place as one of the most influential women in the oil and gas sector.

The head honcho of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited is not moved by frivolities. Aside from this, one thing that has always worked for her is her ability to guide and protect the reputation she has built over the years, more reason she has stayed off controversies. This brilliant and hardworking woman is very influential and well-connected, but she prefers to live a modest life devoid of attention.

The trained-lawyer is a believer in hard work, more reason she has given her life to working and staying highflying. Today she serves as a role model to women across the country, most especially aspiring entrepreneurs.

A few weeks ago, just as the year 2022 was rounding off, she added another laurel to her already full trophy chest when she was inaugurated to head the 16-man panel of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s Anambra State Oil and Gas Development Committee.

She brings her rich wealth of experience in the sector to the table as she would head the reform in the oil and gas sector in Anambra.

It is no longer in the news that in the same year, the African Leadership Organisation, publishers of African Leadership Magazine, nominated her for Persons of the year 2022 in the category of African Female Leader of the Year 2022 alongside heavyweights like; Sahle-Work Zewde, President of Ethiopia, H.E. Jewel Taylor, Vice President of Liberia and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General, World Trade Organization. The event will be held in February in Mauritius.

This, we gathered, she got on merit based on her ingenuity and her selfless contribution to humanity.