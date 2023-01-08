Music-Inspired Book Unveiled in Lagos

Yinka Olatunbosun

After a busy work day in Lagos recently, guests arriving for the launch of the book Growing by Ngozi Zoe Adebiyi were ushered into a therapeutic painting session at the venue inside Lekki Phase I. The fun painting session was a prelude to the actual book launch of the author’s second book largely inspired by music and the need to help readers achieve life and work balance through receptive therapy.

Perhaps the first adult book with an installed sound module, the book is designed to reach the heart of the readers within a short reading time.

In a brief engagement with the journalists at the book launch, Adebiyi revealed the motivation behind the project. “You want people to keep reading but there is so much happening in the world,” she said. “With this, people can pause a little bit, read something and also listen to some songs that inspired that writing. It is like a receptive therapy where you can calm me, it is about reaching people and helping them.”

The book includes 12 songs and two other sound pieces almost like spoken words. Featuring music from Cobhams, Tuface, Mike Okri and of course the national anthem, the book is an eclectic collection of nuggets drawn from life experiences as well as historical facts.

“Growing itself is not more than 30 pages, full of nuggets,” Adebiyi continued. “I wrote about the strength that Africa has, how many seas run through her, then I wrote about starline; everyone is born a star. The question is are you maximising the star quality? Cobhams’ song ‘Starlight’ is there so I had to sign a licensing agreement with all the musicians that their songs were used in the book.

“The whole idea is when you read you are inspired. My first book is Grow and then this is “Growing.” We can call the book transformational, a development book that enables people to leverage receptive music therapy.”

The author who used to play the piano is a career coach and the chief executive officer and Lead Consultant at OutsideIn HR firm. She was nominated as a top 100 Nigeria SME Women Entrepreneur in 2017 and also listed in Forbes Africa as a top 20 wealth creator (business of the future) in 2019 feature.

Despite her work trajectory, music has always been a part of her existence even as a child. “My dad gained admission to play music but he couldn’t go ahead to study music,” she disclosed. “So, I think the music vicariously lived through us. I have a musical ear. With this book, I’m challenging myself as regards what more I can do to break through.”

Powered by batteries, the book is a hand-held therapy, educative and innovative with its unique sound feature.