Mo Abudu Winning Ways

These are great and happy times for Mo Abudu, one of Nigeria’s leading media mogul, philanthropist, and former human resources management consultant. Not too long ago, she was included in the Forbes 2021 List of 100 Most Powerful Women. Now, she has been invited to vote in the OSCARS. To this fortune, one can only say that Abudu’s time has come and nothing can obscure her path ever again.

Social media in Nigeria is all out swinging in the winds with excitement at the latest win by Abudu, the brainiac who is behind Ebonylife Group. Even though her name has been raising a lot of excitement lately, apparently, the powers that be have intended for Abudu to climb even higher on the world’s global ladder. Even so, it was a big surprise when she announced that she has been invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (that we all know as the OSCARS) to vote in The International Feature Film and Short Film Live Action categories of the 95th Academy Awards.

Abudu has been getting international recognition for her many contributions to the media and entertainment sectors all around the world. Even more inspiring is the comment she made after the Forbes List that included her was released. According to Abudu, there is still more ground to cover and challenges to resolve. That alone showed Nigerians that she is not altogether different from the next person, except that she is more driven.