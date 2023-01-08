Miriam Olusanya: Quietly Making Big Impact

In the old days, women were not thought of as less capable compared to men. In terms of impact or potential, women were rated on the same level as men and this allowed them to have a robust reputation. However, even though things are no longer on that level, some flashes indicate a return to that harmonious state. Check out the works of Miriam Olusanya, for instance.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) is currently enjoying the beginning of its golden age, thanks to the work of its MD, Olusanya. As the first female to hold that position, Olusanya had her work cut out for her. It was supposed to be a position that served to undermine her and demonstrate that women were still upcoming with regard to corporate leadership compared to men. However, Olusanya has proved those naysayers wrong by raising the bar at GTCO.

With her many wondrous works and exploits, Olusanya is joining the many corporate Amazons in Nigeria who are gradually taking over banking. These others are also competing with their female peers who are also doing awesome things in the oil and gas sector, housing and real estate, fashion, and many others. Even so, Olusanya holds a special place in the heart of analysts because she is the principal figure who will go down in history as the very first woman to break the record of male leadership at GTCO.

Currently, Olusanya is integrating the different arms of the bank to ensure that it will outperform its counterparts in no time. Considering her qualifications and the determination with which she is working and urging those under her to work, it is only a matter of time before GTCO becomes a global phenomenon.