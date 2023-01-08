Jay-Jay Okocha and Wife Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Marriage will always be one of the great wonders of human life. For two strangers to come together and agree to begin a life together and then go on to live a harmonious life, that is a wonder in and of itself. And so as the football legend, Augustine ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha celebrates his 25th marriage with his wife, Nkechi, one is inspired to either take the step or remain in the same institution.

When Okocha played midfield for Nigeria and multiple football clubs, his skill was shown to be top of the class. And yet, when it comes to marriage, the man has reached such a level of balance with his wife that his family is one of the most celebrated in Nigeria. This is even more unique at a time when many high-profile marriages are falling apart and celebrities are giving excuses for irreconcilable differences.

And yet, when one thinks of how Nkechi managed to catch the attention of Okocha and hold it for 25 good years, one must give the woman credit. Her gentle disposition obviously fits Okocha and is likely the reason the family has been able to stay together, strong, thriving, and happy with their two children.

The great thing about the anniversaries of the Okochas is that it comes with the New Year celebration. Thus, even individuals who are not altogether convinced of the value of marriage are forced to reevaluate their perspectives. Moreover, as the 48-year-old former Super Eagles star noted with the 25th anniversary, Nkechi is the wife of his youth, indicating that she will remain with him until old age. How inspiring!

These are indeed happy times for the Okochas. One can only hope that they continue to enjoy life together for the next 30, 40, or even 50 years.