Is APC Campaign Council in Trouble

POLITICAL NOTES

All appear not to be well with the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the decision of two senior northern chieftains of the party to quit the council and the party within an interval of two days.

The chieftains are the Assistant Secretary, North Central Directorate of Mobilisation, Ahmed Ibeto, who is a former Niger State Deputy Governor, and a member of the Directorate of Youth Mobilisation, North East, Zanna Ali.

Ali worked with the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, who heads the Directorate of National Youth Mobilisation of the APC PCC.

Ahmed Ibeto in a letter dated January 3, 2023 and addressed to the Chairman, APC Ibelu Central Ward, Magama Local Government Area of Niger State, said his resignation was due to the absence of unity of purpose and unending litigations, among others.

He cited “the absence of unity of purpose among party members and stakeholders occasioned by internal conflicts, unending litigations, internal threats and counter threats of anti-party activities, lack of genuine reconciliation, couple with lack of commitments and dedications to the success of the party by many stakeholders,” as his reasons.

“For these obvious reasons, I concluded that I cannot continue to be a member of the party.

Ibeto also said he ceased to be a member of the Presidential Campaign Council, Assistant Secretary of the North Central Directorate of Mobilisation and all organs and committees of the party.

On his part, Ali, in his own letter dated January 1, 2023 and addressed to the Secretary of the APC PCC, Hon. James Faleke, said his resignation was because the party could not produce a credible presidential candidate.

He stated that he decided to leave the APC PCC after deciding to put national interest over personal interest.

“And based on the inability of the party to present a credible candidate for Nigerians is another reason why I took my decision as a concern Nigerian. On this note, I resolved to resign my appointment as a Member of the Committee.”

Ali added that he had also resigned from all other APC presidential support groups campaigning for the Tinubu/Kashim Shettima ticket.

The resignation of the two senior members of the council has fuelled speculations that the party is heading to troubled waters in its campaign to retain power in the next month’s elections.