Iheanacho Saves Leicester Blushes to Reach Fourth Round

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, on Saturday extended his fine English FA Cup record by firing Leicester into the fourth round with the second-half winner in a 1-0 victory at Sky Bet League Two strugglers Gillingham.

On the day that League One Sheffield Wednesday pulled off a memorable FA Cup shock as they knocked out the Premier League’s third-placed side Newcastle United 2-1 , the 2021 champions Leicester have the Nigerian forward to thank for the winner.

The goal was Iheanacho’s 16th career strike in the competition to save Leicester another major upset. Barely 16 minutes after returning from a barren first half break, Iheanacho curled narrowly wide beyond the reach of Gillingham’s goalkeeper, Jake Turner, to put smiles on the faces of Foxes massive supporters in the stand.

Gillingham, watched by new owner, Brad Galinson, set aside their miserable league campaign to provide a stern test for Premier League opposition at MEMS Priestfield but never really looked like pulling off a shock.

Dom Jefferies went closest for Neil Harris’ hosts, while goalkeeper Turner ensured a nervy finish for the Foxes with a string of impressive saves to keep the game in the balance.

Leicester arrived in Kent on the back of three successive top-flight defeats, ready to take on a beleaguered team sitting 79 places below them in the football pyramid.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers made eight changes for the tie and watched his side dominate a tight opening period but struggle to break down dogged hosts in blustery conditions.

Jamie Vardy, one of the three men retained, was restricted to just eight first-half touches and left frustrated after being denied a sixth-minute opener by Gills keeper Turner following a fine pass from Marc Albrighton.

Gillingham have gone 12 league games without a win, dating back to October 1, in a dismal 2022-23 season which has brought only seven goals.

Elsewhere, League One Sheffield Wednesday pulled off a memorable FA Cup shock, knocking out the Premier League’s third-placed side Newcastle United 2-1.

Josh Windass scored twice in the second half for the Owls as they came out on top in a pulsating tie at Hillsborough. Substitute Bruno Guimaraes gave Newcastle hope with more than 20 minutes left with a close-range finish but they could not force an equaliser.

It is the first defeat for Eddie Howe’s side since 31 August against Liverpool.