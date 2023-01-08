  • Sunday, 8th January, 2023

Family, Friends, Mentees Donate Sports Centre in Honour of Ibukun Awosika at 60

Life & Style | 9 hours ago

There is a kind of influence that one has that eventually spills over into the borders of greatness even if that person does not do anything for the rest of their life. This is the kind of influence that the corporate Amazon, Ibukun Awosika has. Despite being one of the most influential women in the African continent, Awosika is the kind of person with an attitude of progressive contribution. Thus, at 60, those most loyal to her decided to donate a sports center in her honor, capturing her as someone with a forward and strong momentum irrespective of the odds stacked against her.

Known for her penchant for changing lives, the Chairman and Founder of the Chair Centre Group did not have to raise a finger since her relatives, friends, and mentees took that duty upon themselves and donated a sports center to Methodist Girls High School (MGHS), Yaba.

Evidently, Awosika’s people did not just look around to donate something unique. Instead, the gesture is an attempt to integrate sports into the lives of the school girls and stir up values of leadership, teamwork, practice, resilience, and many others. Accompanying the sports center was a 12-month mentoring programme specifically designed for 30 school girls.

Without a doubt, Awosika’s mentees have inherited her visionary altruism and have a robust understanding of sustainable growth and development. Thus, at 60, Awosika remains a strong motivation for women everywhere to strengthen their hearts and make the world a better place.

