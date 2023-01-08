Entertainment News Roundup  

• Alexx Ekubo’s ex-fiancée Fancy Acholonu opened the lid on their relationship a year after their breakup. According to the model, Ekubo denied her sex for five years, yet cheated on her with curvy women. Ekubo’s sexuality has always piqued fans but Acholonu in her interview with a blogger did not provide a clear answer. She also alleged that the Nollywood star was more concerned about his social media status than building a home. Her revelations came on the heels of an apology to Ekubo for breaking their engagement which she said was also forced because the actor wanted to save his public image.

• Following the release of her nudes by her ex-lover, Empress Njamah last Tuesday assured her fans that she was doing fine and not humiliated by the gross action. Before 2022 bowed out, Njamah had raised alarm over her lover who was threatening to blackmail her on Instagram. The actress revealed that she suffered different forms of abuse from her lover but was thankful for coming out of the relationship alive.

• Musician Brymo drew the ire of many Nigerians when he tweeted that an Igbo Presidency is unlikely to happen this year. He advised that the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi should “organise his home-front to lead rest of us… an Igbo VP first maybe to test the waters with the region is safer!” Since the tweet, he has been under fire and described him an ethnic bigot.