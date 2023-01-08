Encomium as Senator Iyiola Omisore Splashes Millions of Naira on Health for Indigent Patients

It’s the start of the new year and good things are already happening. For the individuals waiting to be treated at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals, (OAUTHC), Ile Ife, the former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore has brought an occasion to smile. By every indication, these patients of OAUTHC are the first beneficiaries of Omisore’s generosity and will likely go on talking about it for the rest of the year.

Omisore has shown once again that there is something good to be had from helping other people, even if said people are strangers.

If Omisore were gunning from a very high political position, one would have no excuse to praise him for paying the health bills of the OAUTHC patients. However, this is common practice for Omisore. He did it in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, and this year was no different as the former Osun Deputy Governor went out of his way to commit many millions of Naira so that patients who were unable to offset their medical bills could have their minds set at peace.

Something else that Omisore does that deserves praise is that he visits this hospital himself. He does not send representatives or ask other people to stop whatever they are doing so they can accompany him. No. Omisore’s sense of duty to humanity is something worth emulating and another reason he stands out as an Osun politician.