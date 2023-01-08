  • Sunday, 8th January, 2023

Encomium as Senator Iyiola Omisore Splashes Millions of Naira on Health for Indigent Patients

Life & Style | 8 hours ago

It’s the start of the new year and good things are already happening. For the individuals waiting to be treated at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals, (OAUTHC), Ile Ife, the former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore has brought an occasion to smile. By every indication, these patients of OAUTHC are the first beneficiaries of Omisore’s generosity and will likely go on talking about it for the rest of the year.

Omisore has shown once again that there is something good to be had from helping other people, even if said people are strangers.

If Omisore were gunning from a very high political position, one would have no excuse to praise him for paying the health bills of the OAUTHC patients. However, this is common practice for Omisore. He did it in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, and this year was no different as the former Osun Deputy Governor went out of his way to commit many millions of Naira so that patients who were unable to offset their medical bills could have their minds set at peace.

Something else that Omisore does that deserves praise is that he visits this hospital himself. He does not send representatives or ask other people to stop whatever they are doing so they can accompany him. No. Omisore’s sense of duty to humanity is something worth emulating and another reason he stands out as an Osun politician.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.