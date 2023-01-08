Dakuku Peterside on Move at 52

The gap in leadership in Nigeria requires radical thought and individuals to fill it up. Thus, individuals like Dakuku Peterside continue to stand out because of their visionary thinking. The more they contribute to the foundation of Nigeria, the greater their value. Thus, as Peterside clocks 52, one must admit that his value in nation-building continues to grow and will soon reach the point of his becoming a national phenomenon of influence and motivational authority.

On December 31, 2022, Peterside clocked the auspicious age of 52. As is the norm with every popular individual who crosses the golden line and continues to grow in strength and wisdom, the former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) got a deluge of goodwill and commendation, especially because of his work with the youths of Rivers State.

Peterside was NIMASA DG between 2016 and 2020. Before that time and as of 2011 to 2015, he was a member of the House of Representatives and made many notable contributions in the areas of downstream petroleum resources, oil price regulations, and many more. Before the House of Representatives period, he was the Commissioner of Works in Rivers and ensured the completion of around 200 road projects, five flyover bridges, and 10 ordinary bridges before he left the position for the House of Rep.

From all these, we can see the kind of man that Peterside is. He is someone that cannot sit still when there is work to be done. Even now that he does not occupy any paramount position, Peterside is showing himself as a rallying point for bright minds in Rivers, all of whom are willing to devote many hours of the day to helping him devise the best ways to help their people.