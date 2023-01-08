CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WINNER PREDICTION ACCORDING TO BOOKMAKERS

The 2022 Champions’ League group stages had fans on the edges of their seats. Teams that had long proven to trump the others soon found themselves struggling to show their prowess. And punters had fun placing wagers on the falling giants and the rising stars. Bookies like Bet365 kept readjusting their odds to match the statistics better. And as the second and even more exciting part of the season begins, punters can help but wonder which teams will come out on top.

Who Will Win the Champions League?

If you’re like most punters, deciding which team to support with a wager is difficult. After all, the teams that made it past the group stages have similar strengths that can carry them to the finals. So, finding their differences is the only way to gauge the ones with better chances. Which teams have the upper hand?

1) Manchester City

This team finished the group stages with 14 points after garnering 4 wins, 2 draws and zero losses. And that is not an easy fete when going against teams like Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, and FC Copenhagen. So, it’s not surprising that many bookies have odds in their favor.

But besides winning in the group stages, Man City also has a few strengths to showcase, including:

Erling Haaland: The talk about this all-out striker has been rife within the Man City circles. And the management, fans, and bookies seem to agree that this slight modification could be the secret to winning the league.

Pep Guardiola: Nobody can refute that having Guardiola at the top has worked its magic on the team. He’s always strategizing new tactics to keep the other teams on their toes.

And with such a strong start, many punters expect an equally strong finish.

2) Bayern Munich

18 points is not a small fete. After Bayern walked away with 6 wins, no draws, and no losses, people could already predict its possible win. And most bookies backed this notion by providing competitive odds for this team. But as soon as that had happened, the team lost Lewandowski, signalling a pending weakness for the team. However, the Bavarians are not slow to respond to such changes. And in what seemed like the blink of an eye, they brought Sadio Mane to fill in the gap. Their journey to the finals is thus still in full gear, and backing this team would not be a bad bet.

3) Paris Saint-Germain

This team has always surprised its fans with its prowess. But many of its fans were not so sure about it when it finished the group stages with 14 points. It had won 4 matches and drawn in two, finishing with equal points to Benfica. And while the odds may not favor it, discounting this team would not be a good idea. After all, it boasts some of the best football players, including Mbappe and Neymar. Who’s to say it won’t have a comeback?

4) Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s team finished the group stages with 15 points, equalling Napoli, after winning five games and losing one. But does it have what it takes to win the finals? Sure! Let’s start with the fact that the team boasts top-notch management and couple this with its streamlined gameplay. This synergy will likely work in its favor once again, enabling it to bring out the weaknesses in other teams.

So, which team can you bank on this season? All these teams have amazing talent and excellent management, and thus can any emerge the winner. Therefore, before placing any wager, you should study the past performances of the teams. Then gauge these with the teams’ standings and objectively predict which team can win.