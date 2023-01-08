Bitter Reality… Associates Abandon Former Osun Governor, Oyetola

These are not the best of times for the former governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola. Since his successor, Ademola Adeleke, came on board, it has been a rollercoaster for Oyetola. Currently, many of his associates and supporters have allegedly abandoned him, seeking what they can get from the new government since their loyalty to Oyetola might only become a source of injury as time passes.

Time waits for no man and neither does loyalty. Since Oyetola came into the political limelight in Osun, he has never had it this bad. After all, not only does it seem that Adeleke his successor is after him, but his former supporters have also abandoned him. Even so, the man is hopeful that there is a calling to reclaim what he has lost, a calling that Adeleke has defined as coming from the devil.

To say that Oyetola is no longer the new bride is to state things lightly. Since Adeleke took up his mantle, it has not been easy for Oyetola. First were the allegations that he had left a hunk of debt, thinking that he would win the gubernatorial elections and no one would know about it. Then were the allegations that he had taken a heavy loan, once again believing that he would throw Adeleke behind and never have to worry about it. Then were the allegations that neither Oyetola nor his wife had returned state properties. Then the allegation that he had absconded from the country. And so on.

Oyetola’s reputation has not only taken a plunge but so have his associates. According to sources, Oyetola’s recent return to the limelight shows that he is alone, without the usual retinue. The moral of the story is that people will only stay when there are benefits.

It is a pity for Oyetola. However, the man’s hope, genuine or phony, appears to be the only armor he has against complete despair.