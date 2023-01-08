Applause as Julius Rone is Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Without doubts, it would be an understatement to describe the just ended year 2022 as expectational for the Delta State-born oil guru, Julius Rone. It was the year his business achieved an amazing turning point, one in which he achieved one of his most cherished dreams.

It was the moment the whole world stood still for him as they watched him show his milestone achievement that, we gathered, has not only left his name on the lips of other business magnates but has also left it boldly written in the sands of time.

With a few days into the new year, the Group Managing Director, of UTM Offshore Limited, has again started on a good and high note.

Fondly called ‘The Gas King’ by many, the business magnate would on January 27, 2023 be bestowed with the award of Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the Vanguard Personality Awards 2022. No doubt, this would be another beautiful moment in the life of a billionaire businessman.

Since the announcement was made last week Tuesday, the highly intelligent man has received torrents of goodwill messages and encomiums similar to last year when he got a National honour from President Muhammadu Buhari.

It is true that awards and honours are no longer new to Rone, but Society Watch gathered that he cherishes this latest award a lot because it is an attestation that he is indeed doing the right thing and admired in every quarters. For him, it is the reward for the several years of hard work and dedication to details.

He is a strong believer of Ralph Fiennes quote that says “Award is like applause and every actor likes to hear applause.”

Industry watchers have attributed the phenomenal growth of UTM Offshore Limited, a leader in the oil and gas sector in Nigeria to the brilliance of the business guru.

In retrospect, Rone, who is described as very unassuming, has been guaranteeing the sector with his muscular trust to make it the best in the industry.

The mogul is one man who strives for excellence both in his private life and business. Also, his dedication and sterling leadership qualities have helped him to achieve greatness in life and position the business as a major player in the oil and gas industry.

The world looked in utter wonderment last year when he took the bold steps toward the implementation of Nigeria’s first floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility. This, which is in line with the federal government’s ‘Decade of Gas Initiative’, remains very strategic as it would enhance energy transition, employment, capacity building, transfer of technology, reduce gas flaring, increase domestic supply, and export, all targeted at generating additional revenue for stakeholders, including the federal government.

Under his able leadership, UTMOL recently signed the Front-End Engineering Design, FEED, contract for the development of the FLNG facility with JGC Corporation, Japan, Technip Energies, France, and Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR) in the United Kingdom.