Intervene on Matters Affecting Imo, Uzodimma Charges Elders Council

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has appealed to members of the Imo Elders Council to wade into the matters affecting the progress and development of the state, particularly, on insecurity.

He gave the charge yesterday when he met with the leadership of Imo Elders Council at the New Executive Council Chambers, Owerri.

Uzodimma charged the leadership and entire membership to speak to the political detractors and the opposition to interrogate their consciences over what they are doing and how it will help Imo State to either grow and develop or retard.

Welcoming the elders led by their Chairman, HRH Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, the governor expressed happiness seeing them again this New Year and assured them of his continued readiness to cooperate with them always.

He told them that the Executive Bill on the establishment of the body had long been signed into law, informing them that his administration is appreciative of their activities.

The governor said that his government is open to dialogue and discussions with whoever that claims to be aggrieved “as long as the person or group comes up with what will move the state forward to the benefit of Imo people.”

He therefore reminded them that it is their responsibility to intervene, “because time is running out and this administration is exhausting her patience.”

The governor assured of the readiness of his government to restore order, repair dilapidated infrastructure and ensure peace and security of lives and property “as the sole responsibility of any government.”

Uzodimma, who thanked God for His mercies and blessings to Imo State, noted that “in spite of the lean finances, government has been able to meet her daily demands and even contended with the excruciating challenges of the moment.”

He however bemoaned the situation where none of the seven oil companies operating in Imo State pays taxes to the state government. “Regrettably, taxation is only shouldered by the common populace,” he said, adding that having met with them severally without positive response he may be pushed to the wall to apply force to recover what belongs to Imo people, in terms of tax payment.

He reminded the Elders Council that they have a job to do in asking the people to do the right things and commended them for setting up various committees, especially the Reconciliation Committee, and challenged the committee to work hard and come out with results that will make Imo better.

Earlier in his address, Eze Ilomuanya said they came to convey their immense gratitude and thanks to the governor for standing by the Council since its inauguration on December 21, 2021, and for fulfilling every promise made to them since their inauguration.

He listed the achievements of the Council to include the setting up of three Standing Committees namely Security Committee, Strategy Committee, Peace and Reconciliation Committee, as well as an Ad-hoc Committee on Code of Conduct.

Ilomuanya promised that the Council shall strive to reciprocate the governor’s goodwill and benevolence to them by being alive to their responsibilities to both the government and people of Imo State.

Present at the visit were the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu, the Chief of Staff, Mr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, some members of the State Expanded Executive Council and the Vice Chancellor of Imo State University, Prof. U. U. Chukwumaeze.