  • Saturday, 7th January, 2023

Construction Suspended on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Resumes on Monday

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Construction of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway suspended by the federal government  to ease movement on the road during the festive season will resume on Monday.

In December last year, the Federal Ministry of Works removed lane barriers to enable swift travel but they were reintroduced on the Kara Bridge stretch between Tuesday and yesterday when they were again removed to make movement fluid for returning holiday makers and for others who must use the road.

However, Julius Berger, the contractor handling the Lagos-Sagamu stretch is expected on site on Monday, Jan. 9, to complete work between Kara and the popular Long Bridge within 20 days.

“We understand and realise that there are still a lot of people who are still coming back from their various journeys.

“To this extent, we have asked the contractor, after completing that section (Kara), to hold on and remove the barriers to come back next week when we shall come back to complete the other section between Long Bridge and Kara to the final layer,” said the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Umar Bakare.

The Controller said the government would always sensitise the public to the progress of work and appealed for patience of road users around construction zones.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.