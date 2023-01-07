Boro Confident of Keeping Akpom Amidst Everton, Saints’ Interest

Manager Michael Carrick has insisted that Chuba Akpom is still a player of Middlesbrough amid speculation linking the in-form striker with a departure from the Riverside Stadium in the January transfer window.

After a poor start to the season, Middlesbrough are now pushing for promotion, and Carrick is aware that the Super Eagles hopeful will be vital to his plans in the second half of the season.

Akpom is having a banner season with thirteen goals in 19 games played, a tally that sees him top the scoring charts in the division.

Having put himself in the shop window, the Hale End Academy graduate is reportedly on the radar of Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace, as well as two unnamed German Bundesliga clubs.

Akpom is in the last six months of his contract but Boro hold the option to extend his deal by an additional 12 months.

In quotes relayed by TeessideLive, Carrick said : “He’s our player. We’re delighted to have Chuba. He’s been terrific since I came through the door.

“He’s obviously got his headlines with the goals but he’s given us a lot more than that. He’s a player we’re delighted to have. He has 18 months left on his contract.

“The nature of the game is when players are playing well – individually and as a team – people look from outside trying to make their squads better.

“That’s the nature of the beast. We don’t want to lose our best players at all because we feel we’re going in the right direction. That’s football. Everyone is trying to improve as we are trying to do ourselves.”

Akpom made four appearances in the Premier League during his time at boyhood club Arsenal.