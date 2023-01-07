Atiku Most Accepted Presidential Candidate in Oyo, Says Campaign Coordinator 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





Former deputy governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi, yesterday declared that against all odds, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is the most acceptable presidential candidate in the state.

Gbolarunmi, who is the Coordinator, Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation in Oyo State, in a statement issued yesterday, lauded members of the party for the love they showed for Atiku during the “Freedom Walk” organised for him (Atiku) on Wednesday and at the Mapo Hall during the campaign flag-off of the Governor Seyi Makinde on Thursday.

It would be recalled that Gbolarumi, Elder Wole Oyelese, Olooye Jumoke Akinjide, Femi Babalola Jogor and other prominent PDP members jointly addressed a press conference at the NUJ Press Centre on Tuesday while they also jointly organised the walk on Wednesday.

Gbolarumi said the turn out of the PDP members during the walk and the way they were shouting and chorusing the name of Atiku in the presence of the G5 governors, was a manifestation of the love the party members in the state have for Atiku.

The former deputy governor of the state, maintained that Atiku is the most accepted candidate in Oyo State, South-west geo-political zone and the country at large.

The Coordinator, Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation in the state, while thanking the prominent leaders of the party that include Oyelese, Akinjide, Femi Babalola, and others who made the “Freedom Walk” a success, also expressed gratitude to the party members, who came out en masse to show their support for Atiku.

According to him, “It has shown clearly that our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is the most accepted in Oyo State. Can we talk about the mammoth crowd during our Freedom Walk or the chorusing of his name at Mapo Hall during the campaign flag-off of Governor Seyi Makinde, in the presence of the G5 governors, I want to talk about.

“I want to use this medium to appreciate other leaders like Elder Wole Oyelese, Jumoke Akinjide, Femi Babalola, and others for making the walk a success. Also to our teeming members, who trooped out in large numbers to show their solidarity and support to our party’’ presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”