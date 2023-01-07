 Asmau Ali Foundation Raises Fund for the Blind

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



The Asmau Ali Foundation has organised an art exhibition to create awareness towards the plight of the disabled, particularly the blind.

The holiday art exhibition held in Abuja which gathered art connoisseurs from all walks of life was sponsored by Kpakpando Foundation and Ovation Magazine.

The host of the exhibition, Asmau Ali, said the proceeds from the art exhibition would be used to buy Braille books for the blind. She described the Asmau Ali Foundation as an NGO which exists strictly for helping the disabled community.

The auctioned art works were part of the collections she sourced from different parts of the world during her travels.

“The Art Exhibition is all the arts around me. And it’s taken in different places of the world because I like to travel and all the proceeds that people send on the art go to Asmau Ali Foundation in order to raise fund to buy Braille books for the blind because Asmau Ali Foundation is a disability foundation all for helping the disabled community,” she said.

She stated that the disabled community is her target because it always pierces her heart and hurts her feeling that someone is blind.

She also lampooned the federal government for not doing enough to assist the disabled community while urging other foundations to come together and work towards the same purpose of serving the interest of the needy.

One of the guests at the exhibition, Anthony Ubani, said most of Asmau Ali’s works were inspired by her personal experiences and from places visited.

Ubani, who is the Executive Director Fix Politics Initiative, lauded the creativity in the work in addition to wonderful use of colours, coupled with her ability to turn ordinary situations and events into an art exhibition.