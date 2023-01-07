An Open Letter to Smart Adeyemi

Recently it was in the news that the Hon Minister of the FCT, Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello, though not an indigene of our state, requested the President as the leader of your party, the APC, to support you as the consensus gubernatorial candidate of your party in the state. We received this endorsement by the minister with joy because it is a project whose time has come.

For us and many who love Kogi State and filled with a sense of justice for peace and political co-existence of the state, and aware that politics is a mathematical science, the unfolding scenario since this announcement attests to the fact that you are really the choice of the people of Kogi State come 2023.

We are writing to request you declare for the gubernatorial seat of the state in the next dispensation at this juncture before alignments, re-alignments, and new declarations by desperate politicians to annul the gentleman’s agreement we had in the state about the rotation of the gubernatorial office between the senatorial districts, begins.

We are also using this open letter to remind the other two senatorial districts that have been allowed to occupy the seats previously to respect this gentleman’s political agreement in the state for the unity, peaceful co-existence and development of the state because the repudiation of this political IOU’s will damage the political fortunes of the state moving forward.

We as a group desirous of the state’s progress through this process have decided to be involved in this leadership recruitment drive for the next governor of the state. After deep reflections and political peer review of the various political actors from the western senatorial district, we found you the most worthy of this office because of your political credentials.

Musa Wada,

Coordinator, Kogi concerned youth for positive change