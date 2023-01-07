Abia North Must Produce Next Governor  Elders, Stakeholders Insist 

*Say zoning arrangement not negotiable

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Stakeholders including elders of Abia State, senior lawyers and academics, have insisted that the rotation and zoning arrangement of the state must be respected as residents prepare to elect a new governor in the February general elections.

The respected elders and opinions leaders made the resolution in a statement made available to THISDAY in Abuja on Saturday, by the Media Office of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

The eminent leaders, according to the statement, maintained that was the turn of Abia North to produce the next governor of the state.

They traced the history of zoning and democracy in the state and maintained that the palpable tension existing within the state political atmosphere was needless since history supports their insistence.

The elders and opinion leaders, who made the unanimous resolution according to the statement included, Prof. Nwadinaobi Ugochukwu Esomono, Dr. Lawrence Ubani, ESV Olekanma, Dr. Amaka Onubogu, Pastor Caleb Awa and Dr. Idika Kalu.

They were among the 17 leaders and stakeholders that signed the document insisting that the zoning arrangement in the state must be respected.

The leaders said power returning to Abia North was sacrosanct, noting that it is the only way to ensure peace, justice and fairness in the state.

The leaders contended that the established zoning formula has brought peace and created conducive environment for the rapid political and socio -economic development of the state.

Part of the statement read, “Prominent Abia sons like the former President of the Senate, Adolphus Wabara, former Governor Theodore Orji, former SSG, Dr. Eme Okoro and many others have spoken like prominent elders endorsing the return of the governorship back to Abia North Senatorial District.

“It is pertinent for other Abians to speak up now and support the return of power back to Abia North.

“Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu from Abia North in 1999 took the first slot, followed by Theodore Orji from Central Senatorial zone and now Dr. Victor Ikpeazu from Abia South Senatorial zone.

“Having witnessed this tradition persist, it has gone beyond mere politics, to a phenomenal entrenchment of power rotation within the political ecosystem of Abia State.

“For equity, justice and fairness, it is expedient that the governorship seat is returned to Abia North Senatorial District. It is morally wrong to support any candidate outside Abia North Senatorial District,” they said.