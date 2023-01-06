Umukoro’s ‘Distortion’ as A Nation’s Diagnosis

Yinka Olatunbosun

Abu is only human. Sometimes, a confused one. Still, his characterisation in the mental health fiction, ‘Distortion’ by Ejiro Umukoro is intriguing and compelling. The layers of truth revealed through the various characters in the book makes the work more than just a literary effort but a nation’s diagnosis. The story revolves around a community chemist Abu defined by a cursed lineage, torn between the desire of the flesh and his obligation as a Christian.

A tale of self-destruction, ‘Distortion’ explores sexuality along the lines of societal ills, bad governance, cultural ethos and human rights. Based on real life incidents encountered in her investigative series into domestic violence, Broken Boys and Broken Girls Trapped Under Covid-19.

Woven on the fabric of perennial challenges in Nigeria, the characters are largely relatable as the plot itself is pulsating with action and suspense. With detailed storytelling, issues such as cultism, outcast, motherhood, bribery and corruption, fake drugs, child labour, rape, child trafficking and human ritual were broached. It digs into the underbelly of the Nigerian community, rooting out the rot through dialogues and imageries. Distortion is a story best imagined than experienced.

In his review of the book, Michael Nelson, the Founder and CEO, The CoBuilders, wrote: “Distortions aptly captures the chaotic life of those in our societies, whose appetite for gain is fueled by immorality, their unfortunate victims and their heroic antagonists.’’

As the nation approaches the general polls, the book is a necessary read as it tugs at the collective conscience of the citizens and our roles in nation building.

Umokoro is a multi-award-winning broadcaster, social entrepreneur and winner of the British Council International Communications Entrepreneur (IYXE) Award.