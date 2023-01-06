NCAA Turns to God, Prays for Safe Flights in 2023

Chinedu Eze

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) began the year 2023 with interdenominational prayer, seeking God’s intervention to make the year accident free, as the industry recorded no accident involving schedule flight service after 2013.

The prayer, which held at the NCAA Aviation House in Lagos, had in attendance senior officials of the aviation regulatory agency.

Muslim and Christian prayers were held to beseech God to assist the NCAA in fulfilling its vision and mission.

Prayers were specifically held to help the management to effectively implement the new Civil Aviation Act (CAA), which was recently assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The CAA 2022 repealed the 2006 CAA and captured several developments that had taken place in international civil aviation in the last 16 years.

It has changed the nomenclature of NCAA to Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) without an ‘A’ in Nigeria and also the Director-General is now addressed as Director General, Civil Aviation (DG CA).

The DG, CA, Capt. Musa Nuhu who joined the staff through virtual medium implored the staff to continue to be dedicated and committed to duty in the task of facing the challenges ahead.

He expressed optimism that having survived the challenging 2022, the year 2023 would be better.