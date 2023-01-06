  • Friday, 6th January, 2023

Monarch Endorses Ekiti PDP Reps Candidate, Olayinka

Nigeria | 8 seconds ago


Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Olojudo of Ido Ile Ekiti, Oba Aderemi Obaleye, has described the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 2, Lere Olayinka, as a perfect fit, who will give the constituency the needed representation.

The monarch, while speaking, during Olayinka’s visit to his palace on Wednesday, described the PDP candidate as a “capable hand and results oriented.”

“I know Lere more than you have come here to tell me. If you give him an assignment, you have given such assignment to someone that can deliver.

“Lere Olayinka is a capable hand. He is bold and his boldness is not with pride. He is very very pushful and results oriented. Send him to anywhere, you know that you have sent someone that will bring results.

“In this constituency, I can say anywhere that, that Lere, let’s consider him because I believe he has the capacity to deliver,” Oba Aderemi Obaleye said.

While eulogising the incumbent House of Representatives member, representing the Constituency, Hon. Wumi Ogunlola, the Olojudo said, “to be candid, someone mentioned that woman, Wumi Ogunlola. I thought she would be allowed to go for a second term, because if someone has done well, we should say it.

“Now that Wumi Ogunlola was not allowed to go for a second term, I think Lere will be a good replacement.”

The monarch, who prayed for the success of Olayinka’s aspiration said: “By the grace of God, whatever lies within my power, I will do because I am confident that wherever Lere is, I will be ably represented.

Wherever he is, I am not afraid. I have no fear concerning the interest of Ido Ile.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.