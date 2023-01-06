Leisure  Park Asaba Set for Operations 

…As commendations pour in for Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa

Leisure Park Asaba, a theme park developed by the state Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to boost tourism in the state and nation, is now set for business.

Leisure Park Asaba is another innovative addition to the long list of Okowa’s infrastructural development in Delta State.

Located at Anwai road in Asaba, the park is the latest addition to the tourism industry in the south-south region, boasting some of the finest amusement attractions ever seen in the country including adrenaline-pumping fun rides.

The park also has one of the largest man-made lakes housing wave pools, kayaking, waterslides, and a swimming pool.

The zoo section boasts over 50 eye-catching and rarely-seen animals from over 50 species in secure enclosures.

Built in a safe, serene, and comfortable environment, the park guarantees tourists a fun-filled time and an unforgettable connection with nature.

Designed by renowned architects, and contemporary design associates and Powered by Nigeria’s leading resort, Omu Resort along with other consulting firms, Leisure Park Asaba is in a class of its own.

A representative of the concessionaire of the park, Monday Badejo, described Leisure Park Asaba as a masterpiece and the most modern park in the country.

He added that the park has other features including a Sky Tower that affords guests a pleasant view of the whole of Asaba.

“Guests can see Onitsha and Benin with binoculars. Leisure Park Asaba is one of the most elaborate, well-sculptured, and planned theme parks,” he highlighted.

On the arrangement between Omu Resort and the Delta State government, Badejo said that they were part of the team that implemented the park and the zoo.

According to the representative, they would manage the park for some time. “We have a similar facility. As I said, it is one of the most elaborate projects I am proud to be associated with.

“We have an arrangement to run it professionally, based on the state government’s desire for the park to be run by professionals.”