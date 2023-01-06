‘Lagos Loves Damini’ Only Confirmed How Lowly Nigerian Concertgoers are Prioritised 

Iyke Bede

Only an impassioned fan or music lover would go out of their way and purchase a regular ticket set at N30,000 to watch a performing artiste at a time when inflation rates are in double digits. This, for many, was the case with the Lagos leg of the ‘Love, Damini Tour’ (tagged ‘Lagos Loves Damini’) headlined by Grammy-winning afro-fusion act Burna Boy (born Damini Ogulu).

The concert which was heralded by massive promotion advertised for different tiers of attendees had a max ticket price set at N5 million for 10 persons. By comparison, most shows in Nigeria, especially during the festive period, earmark the N5,000 to N15,000 price range for regular tickets, depending on the production scale.

So with such a pricing structure for ‘Lagos Loves Damini’, expectations were high for a global concert series that has touched down in the U.S. and Jamaica, with upcoming dates in Europe. Put simply, each attendee is expected to experience a world-class concert marked by timeliness.

Scheduled to kick off by 8 pm on January 1, 2023, the organisers held the crowd in a state of limbo — torn between forfeiting their nonrefundable tickets or sticking it out until mercy was shown.

To be sure, delays in concerts aren’t specific to the Nigerian entertainment industry, however, it has become a norm of sorts. Concertgoers aren’t prioritised. They get what they get. Even when such delayed shows eventually kick off in international markets, attendees are educated on the various hitches that mitigated the smooth run of the show. With Burna Boy, one had expected a heartfelt apology, instead, it became a case of drama, tantrums, and attack on the multitude.

“If to say no be Seyi Vibez sef, I for don dey go house,” Burna Boy said, addressing the disgruntled crowd who booed him as he made his way to the stage at around 3 am, dressed in dark pants and shimmering, see-through long sleeves.

He continued: “I dey here after una talk say I kill person for Cubana; after una talk say my mama dance for Fela. No wahala. I still love una, and that’s why I still dey here. If you like no love me, na God go punish you.”

To many, his outburst was uncalled for, with some suggesting he was under the influence. Nonetheless, the show commenced as expected, with the ‘Bank on It’ star engaging the crowd until he, for no reason, kicked a member of the audience in the face. A video of his actions circulating the internet drew the ire of netizens.

Perhaps realising the mistakes of the previous night, a press release apologising to attendees while throwing specific event organisers under the bus was published on his IG story. It read in part:

“I love you but I can’t do this again. The organisational structure and infrastructure are not there for the complexities of my audio and Production needs.

“Let’s be clear. I wasn’t late, my band wasn’t late. We pride ourselves on being highly professional, especially with our stagecraft. There were three options available to me; wait for the audio to be fixed and delay the show, come out at 11 pm as planned with no sound, or call breach of contract and pull the plug.

“Wonder X, KC Kennedy, Olisa Adibua, and Creative Economy Catalyst (CEC) did an abysmal job of executing anything and my fans should never have had to go through that.”

So far, none of the organisers mentioned in his apology stepped forward to publicly denounce Burna Boy’s allegations, or at least take the blame and apologise. In the grand scheme of things, it becomes clear how the consumers (attendees) are perceived: nonexistent

The average person who attended that show planned their day around it with hopes that the various teams would keep their end of the bargain. So, it was only gross incompetence by all parties involved in the planning stages despite having ample time to do various pre-show routine checks.

The consumer protection act in Nigeria covers the right to safety of consumers, but this is constantly flouted by show organisers. By February, the elections will be in full swing, but already, the socio-political climate is tense with little guarantee for security at night time. They paid no consideration to this by not adhering to the set time, thus endangering the lives and safety of all who came to be stranded.

On Burna Boy’s part, he lacked character in the way he addressed the crowd that night and cowardly posted a fleeting IG story to address the sham of a show the next day.

In the end, Burna Boy gets his cut, as well as the organisers, and life goes on until another concert where concertgoers will be disregarded, abused, and handed down an apology to save face. Nigerian concertgoers remain the butt of the joke in Nigeria. It is almost as if they are granted a favour by these artistes. This has to change.