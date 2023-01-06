How Daystar Spread Love Last Christmas

Daystar Christian Centre in Lagos recently treated residents to “Love at Christmas”.

This was an event where indigent people and communities in the state as well as its environs benefited from the church’s food bank.

According to the church’s Senior Pastors, Sam and Nike Adeyemi, “This is part of the purposeful mandate of the church to ensure that ‘no member goes to bed hungry.

“Our core hallmark is love. We go all out to express it in and out of season. Jesus Christ modelled true love for us by giving Himself, and we also love others by giving at all times.”

Every month, the benevolence unit of the Daystar Christian Centre coordinates the distribution of food items and medical support to indigent persons in the

church and different communities.

The Love-at-Christmas caps the church’s love

outreach for the year, to ensure that no member of the church community goes hungry during the Yuletide season.

The Christmas outreach took place across all the worship centres of the church at Oregun, Lekki, Ikorodu, Alimosho, and Badagry.

The youth arm of the church, the Starhub, also had its version of the outreach. Together, all these reached hundreds of people across Lagos and its environs.

The Head of the Benevolence Unit of Daystar Christian Centre, Mr Biodun Jagun added, “Sequel to COVID-19, we have to comply with the crowd control rules of the Lagos State Government and do the food items distributions to specific beneficiaries through the districts, zones, and units of our church.

“In each gift pack, we have various food items that will ensure that all less privileged members have sufficient food to eat this season.”

The theatre/film unit of Daystar Christian Centre known as the Reflexions had the annual spectacular Christmas outreach tagged “Breakfast with Bros J.”

The unit members assemble to reach out and celebrate Christmas with the needy across all races, ethnic backgrounds, and religions.

This year, the unit reached out to about 3,500 persons with gift items such as clothes, shoes, raw foodstuff, cooked food, toys, school bags, and educational materials for kids.